SEEMA HAIDER

Pakistani Bhabhi Seema Haider To Be Arrested? Probe Intensifies As ATS, IB Swing Into Action

Seem Haider is under the ATS and IB radar over her alleged connections with the Pakistan army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is interrogating Pakistani citizen Seema Haider and her lover Sachin Meena's father, Netrapal Singh for the second consecutive day today. Seema, Sachin and Netrapal were also questioned by the ATS on Monday for nearly six hours. Not only the ATS, according to Zee News TV, a special team of the Intelligence Bureau is also investigating the case. Haider entered India illegally in May via Nepal and is living with her Sachin Meena in Greater Noida. The report also claimed that the ATS might arrest Seema Haider if needed.

Haider is under the ATS and IB radar over her alleged connections with the Pakistan army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to reports, Haider’s uncle and brother are in the Pakistan army. The report claimed that the police are also trying to restore the mobile data deleted from Haider’s mobile. 

The security agencies are also probing how Seema Haider entered India escaping the eye of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). According to the report, her Aadhar card, passport and other documents related to her children will also be examined.

Central Intelligence Agencies have sought a report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police on Seema Haider who travelled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan’s Karachi. A senior official confirmed that the agencies got alerted about Seema Haider, who illegally crossed into India to marry and live with her Indian partner, they asked a detailed report from SSB and UP Police.

Haider had crossed over to India to live with Sachin Meena whom she befriended via an online game. The couple started living together in Greater Noida. However, Haider was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa, while Meena was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

"Intelligence agencies have asked for a report from SSB and UP Police to find out how she managed to cross over without being verified by police personnel at the border. We have also demanded a report from UP Police as she entered to India via the UP border and stayed with her partner for many days," the official said.

The official further added that they are verifying the claims about her journey she made in TV interviews and they are also finding out who assisted her in arriving in India from Pakistan. "We are also taking the help of a technical team to verify the story of her arrival in India. We are also trying to get information about her background as much as possible," the official said. Notably, SSB is primarily responsible for guarding two borders -Nepal and Bhutan. Another officer said that unlike other borders, Nepal and Bhutan borders are not fenced. (With ANI Inputs)

