Pakistani drone enters Punjab's Amritsar, search on to trace it

The 73 battalions of the Border Security Force (BSF) fired around 100 rounds of bullets after hearing the sound of a drone.

Representational image

A Pakistani drone entered the Indian border in Punjab's Amritsar late on Wednesday night. The drone entered India near a border observation post (BOP) at Channa Pattanam near Ajnala sector in Amritsar at around 12 am.

The 73 battalions of the Border Security Force (BSF) fired around 100 rounds of bullets after hearing the sound of a drone. The BSF heard the sound of the drone but due to the dense fog couldn't find the drone.

A search is currently going on in Malikpur village. In the afternoon, the top officers of the BSF will reach the spot.

