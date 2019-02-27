3 Pakistan Air Force aircraft enter Indian airspace; forced to retreat by IAF jets

NEW DELHI: Three Pakistani jets Wednesday violated the Indian air space and entered the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. According to senior officials, the jets entered Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian Air Force aircraft.

The jets reportedly entered up to 2 kms inside the Indian territory.

The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials told news agency PTI.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

"The jets entered Indian air space over Nowshera and Poonch sectors this morning," officials said.

The IAF had carried out multiple aerial strikes targetting terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday, completely destroying them, including control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group. The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources told ANI. India`s response came 12 days after a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama, in which 40 security personnel were killed.

Hours after the IAF airstrikes, a high alert was sounded at several places across the country.

The IAF had put all air defence systems along the international border and Line of Control (LoC) on alert to respond to any possible strike back by Pakistan Air Force. Sources said that the IAF bases along the borders have been fully geared up to deal with any eventuality. Air defence systems including airborne radars have been activated to deal with any intruders along the International Border and the LoC.