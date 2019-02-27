हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAF airstrikes on JeM terror camps in Pakistan and reactions: Live updates

India's strike came 11 days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 40 CRPF troopers in the Pulwama district of J&K. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 08:42
People celebrate after IAF jets hit the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group in Pakistan, eliminating a very large number of terrorists and their trainers; at Attari-Wagha border in Punjab on Feb 26, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

In a befitting response to Pakistan over their failure to control terrorism on home-soil, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, nearly 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday. The pre-dawn operation eliminated a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar later confirmed that the air strikes did take place at the terror camp at Balakot but denied any damage to his cadre or family members.

India's strike came 11 days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 40 CRPF troopers in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. This is the first time that the IAF crossed into Pakistan after the 1971 war.

Live updates:

27 February 2019, 08:42 AM

I spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to underscore the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil: US Secy of State Mike Pompeo

 

27 February 2019, 08:17 AM

In the light of continuing refusal of Pakistan to acknowledge and act against terror groups on its territory&based on credible info that JeM was planning other attacks in parts of India, Indian government decided to take preemptive action&target was selected in order to avoid civilian casualties, Sushma Swaraj said on the sideline of RIC meeting in China. Read more.

27 February 2019, 07:55 AM

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday. Two to three terrorists are currently holed up in the area.

27 February 2019, 07:55 AM

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that a special meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) has been summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday. The meeting is crucial because the NCA oversees the operational command and control of Pakistan's nuclear weapons. Read more here.

27 February 2019, 07:33 AM

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during Russia-India-China Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Swaraj raises terror attack in her meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister.

27 February 2019, 07:30 AM

Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of UN-designated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist organisation, admitted that the air strikes took place at the terror camp of JeM at Balakot. He, however, denied that air strikes didn't cause any damage to his cadre or family members. Read more here.

 

27 February 2019, 07:28 AM

In a swift and precise air strike, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing over 350 terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, less than two weeks after the terror outfit carried out the suicide attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.
Giving details of the intelligence-led operation at a press conference here, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in India. 

In a pre-dawn operation, 12 IAF Mirage 2000 fighters armed with Crystal Maze air-to-surface missiles and SPICE-2000 bombs launched "non-military preemptive strike" on terror camps located in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir as well as deep inside the Pakistani mainland. In 21 minutes, three "biggest" terror camps of JeM and Alpha 3 control rooms were destroyed.

 

