हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
1993 Mumbai bomb blast

Pakistani passport seized from 1993 Mumbai bomb blast accused Munaf Halari Moosa: Gujarat ATS

A Pakistani passport was seized from the possession of Munaf Halari Moosa, accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, who was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at the Mumbai airport. Moosa was arrested on Sunday while he was moving to Dubai, Gujarat Police said on Monday.

Pakistani passport seized from 1993 Mumbai bomb blast accused Munaf Halari Moosa: Gujarat ATS

Ahmedabad: A Pakistani passport was seized from the possession of Munaf Halari Moosa, accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, who was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at the Mumbai airport. Moosa was arrested on Sunday while he was moving to Dubai, Gujarat Police said on Monday.

"We have arrested Mumbai serial blasts accused Munaf Halari Moosa from Mumbai Airport yesterday. He was going to Dubai. We have recovered a Pakistani passport from his possession," KK Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gujarat ATS told media.

Moosa was also accused in a drug trafficking case worth Rs 1,500 crores, which was busted last year.On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 bomb explosions shook Mumbai, killing over 250 people.

Tags:
1993 Mumbai bomb blastMunaf Halari Moosa
Next
Story

India moots train service for Pakistan pilgrims, opens window for resumption of suspended services

Must Watch

PT28M33S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, February 10, 2020