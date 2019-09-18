Pakistan's propaganda exposed as Twitter blocks fake accounts of Indian army officers

After failing to garner support from the international community against Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is now trying to use cyber world to peddle its false propaganda against India.

Pakistan Army has hired more than 200 handlers to make fake or sleeper account on Twitter impersonating top officials of Indian Army in order to spread its fake propaganda with an aim to malign India. Indian Army is closely monitoring the nefarious activities of Pakistani agencies and has already complained to Twitter and other social media platforms about these fake accounts. Sources told Zee Media Twitter has blocked over 50 fake accounts which have been created in the names of senior Army officers including Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh in last one month. Sources added that Twitter and other social media platforms are set to take action against more than 1000 fake accounts in the coming days.

Pakistan Army is using these fake accounts to spread false information across the world, especially in POK about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. It may be recalled that recently Pakistan Army had shot some fake videos in POK claiming them to be the videos of atrocities committed by Indian Army in Jammu Kashmir. Pakistan is spending a huge amount of money to run these fake accounts which have been created only to spread the propaganda videos and malign the Indian Army.

The creation of these fake accounts sends a clear message that Pakistan is desperate to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India. The peace which has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre revoked Article 370 has left Pakistan completely rattled and the alertness shown by Indian Army across the LoC in taking against infiltrators has further heightened the frustration of Pakistan government.