Continuing its nefarious activities along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Friday made a second attempt to destroy Uri sector in Baramulla district. Pakistani troops resorted to multiple ceasefire violations along the LoC from Gurez sector to Uri sector, ahead of the biggest festival of Diwali.

Till last reports came, four Indian Army soldiers and a BSF personal were martyred and four civilians were also killed along LoC in Pakistan firing, according to the Army. Meanwhile, 13 people including three soldiers injured have also been injured.

In the unprovoked ceasefire violations, the soldiers and many civilians were also injured along the LoC in multiple sectors including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam, Gurez sector of three districts of north Kashmir. The Indian Army said that 'substantial damage has been caused to the Pakistani Army infrastructure'.

In a statement issued by Army’s Srinagar based PRO Col Rajesh Kalia said that “substantial damage” was caused to Pakistan Army's infrastructure besides casualties across the LoC in retaliatory action. “Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple (militant) launch pads have been damaged, read the statement.

It also read, “Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam. Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas.”

Earlier, three Indian Army soldiers were killed in action (KIA) and three soldiers were injured, he said. “The nation salutes their supreme sacrifice,” he said, adding, “Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC." Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple (militants) launch pads have been damaged,” added the statement.

A BSF Sub Inspector was martyred in Pakistan ceasefire violation. The BSF PRO said, "In the ceasefire violation started by Pakistan, a BSF Officer Sub Insp. Rakesh Dobhal laid down his life while retaliating befittingly."

Earlier, at around 4 am as per the statement issued by Indian Army, an infiltration bid was foiled by Indian troops. Defence PRO 15crops Srinagar said, "Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in Keran sector today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops."

Since then Pakistan violated ceasefire at multiple locations across LoC from Gurez to Uri in three districts of north Kashmir--Bandipora, Kupwara and Baramulla. The intermediate firing is still going on till last reports came in.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Jammu and PRO Defence Jammu said, "Pakistan violates ceasefire in Sawjian in Poonch (J&K) on 13 Nov 2020 at about 1345 hours Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms along LoC in Sawjian sector in District Poonch (J&K). Indian Army retaliates befittingly.

As per news agency PTI, at least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 others injured after Indian Army pounded several of their positions along the LoC with anti-tank guided missiles and artillery guns in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple locations by troops of the neighbouring country. However, Zee News is unable to independently verify this report.

A number of videos released by the Indian Army showed destruction of several Pakistani positions and bunkers across the LoC with some of them going up in flames following the Indian retaliation. According to intercepts of Pakistan Army's communication, those killed included two commandos from its Special Service Group, reported PTI.

According to official data, Pakistan has resorted to 4,052 incidents of ceasefire violations in the current year as against 3,233 in 2019. Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic in the region, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and making concerted efforts to push terrorists into Kashmir.

Pakistani hostilities increased after India announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories in August 2019.