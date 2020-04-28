Palghar lynching case: 35 policemen of Kasa Police station transferred

New Delhi: In the Palghar mob lynching case of three men, including two saints Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Yalgade (30), 35 policemen of Kasa Police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, have been transferred.

Notably, the three were attacked and killed on April 16 night upon rumours that they were kidnapping children to harvest organs, including kidneys.

Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj, Sushil Giri Maharaj, and Nilesh Yalgade, who was driving Maruti Eeco Van, were going to Surat to attend the funeral of a saint from their Kandivali ashram in Mumbai.

Sources have informed Zee Media that medical reports of some of the accused in Palghar lynching case have revealed that they were drunk when they lynched two saints on April 16.

The Palghar police has also provided security to Chitra Chaudhary, sarpanch of Gadchinchle village, in Palghar. Two armed constables have been appointed to provide round-the-clock security to Chitra. Chitra was receiving constant threat for her life because she is one of the few eyewitnesses in the case.

The Maharashtra Police is trying hard to arrest those responsible for the heinous crime.