Palghar lynching shocks India, raises questions about Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's administration

The mob lynching of three men, including two saints Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Yalgade (30), in Palghar district, adjoining Mumbai last week during lockdown has triggered a political slugfest and accusations on Monday (April 20) as the state government vowed to act against those behind the attack. The shocking incident that took place on the night of April 16 when the two saints along with a driver of the vehicle were on their way to Surat in Gujarat.

According to reports, they were lynched by villagers in Palghar on the suspicion that they were thieves. The two saffron-robed monks Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj and Sushil Giri Maharaj, who took a route passing through Gadchindhali village, were stopped by locals who suspected that they were child-lifters. During the attack on them even the police vehicles were damaged by the mob.

Zee Media reporter who reached the spot revealed several startling facts. The available facts and a few videos in possession of the Zee Media show inept handling of the situation by the police, who could have saved the precious lives of the trio.

The policemen in the video are hardly seen taking any action to save an old saint who is mercilessly beaten to death by the attackers. The saint is seen in the video holding hands of a cop who failed the rescue the old monk and left him at the mercy of the crowd.

Such a brazen attack also raises several questions like when the nation is under a lockdown due to the coronavirus COVID-19 threat, how did could a crowd of over 100 people gather in Palghar? Why did the police appear helpless in front of the crowd?

Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj, Sushil Giri Maharaj and Nilesh Yalgade, who was driving Maruti Eeco Van, were going to Surat to attend the funeral of a saint from their Kandivali ashram in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday (April 20) ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. In a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Thackeray also made it clear to to him that there is no communal angle to the mob lynching incident.

In a video message in Mumbai, Thackeray said he got a call on Monday from Shah who said there is no communal angle to the mob lynching incident, adding "I have urged him to initiate action against those who are giving a communal twist to the Palghar mob lynching. I also informed him that my government is definitely going to take action against the perpetrators."

Thackeray said, "As per my information, the seers were on their way to Surat in Gujarat during the lockdown. They were stopped by the Dadra and Nagar Haveli police and sent back to Maharashtra," adding "The men, who took an internal route passing through Gadchindhali village, were stopped by locals who suspected that they were child-lifters."

"Over 110 people have been arrested so far from Palghar, including five main accused. Two police officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty," he said, adding that out of the total accused, nine are juvenile and they have been sent to a remand home.

He said that he has also informed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had sought details about the incident, adding Inspector General of Police (CID) Atulchandra Kulkarni will head the probe into the lynching incident.

Earlier, the state Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, warned against giving any communal colour to the incident, as two of the three deceased were believed to be seers. Deshmukh said the attackers and the victims are not from different religions.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh has reportedly ordered the suspension of Kasa police station's assistant inspector Anandrao Kale and sub-inspector Sudhir Katare for alleged dereliction of duty.

In New Delhi, the Congress accused the BJP of playing politics on the lynching incident and said the saffron party's attempts at politicising and communalising the issue were shameful. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the incident is extremely unfortunate and his party unequivocally condemns it. Surjewala said the Congress has urged Thackeray to ensure an expeditious trial and punishment for the guilty.

The BJP refuted the charge of giving communal colour to the mob attack and demanded a probe into the police in the incident. Many BJP leaders slammed the Shiv Sena-led coalition government - also comprising of Congress and the NCP - for the "administrative" failure to protect the Hindu seers.

Shocked and agitated saints across the country, too, sought a transparent probe into the whole incident, besides demanding adequate compensation for the deceased.