close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Pramod Sawant

Panaji Assembly bypoll loss to be analysed, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The BJP also lost the South Goa Lok Sabha seat to the Congress.

Panaji Assembly bypoll loss to be analysed, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji: The election for the Goa Assembly speaker will be held during the monsoon session scheduled for July, state chief minister Pramod Sawant said Friday.

The 40-member House does not have a full-time speaker after Sawant left the post to become CM. Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo is the officiating speaker currently.

Addressing a press conference after the Lok Sabha and bypoll results, Sawant said the party would analyse the defeat in Panaji Assembly constituency, a stronghold of the ruling party.

The seat was won by the Congress, while the BJP managed to win from Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa Assembly seats, taking its tally in the Goa House to 17.

The BJP also lost the South Goa Lok Sabha seat to the Congress.

"The organisation in Panaji will be built extensively to ensure victory in the next polls. We are still trying to analyse how Panaji voters gave lead to BJP in the Lok Sabha polls but not so in the bypoll," Sawant said. 

 

Tags:
Pramod SawantGoapanaji assembly bypollBJPCongressManohar Parrikar
Next
Story

Those indulging in muckraking against PM completely wiped out in polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Surat coaching centre fire: Students jump from second floor to save lives