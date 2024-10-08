Panchkula Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024: Live Counting Updates | ECI Haryana Assembly Election Result | Winner and Losser Candidate Gian Chand Gupta and Chander Mohan

The Panchkula constituency in Haryana, one of the key urban centers in the state, is set to declare its new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) today as vote counting begins for the 90 assembly seats in the state. Haryana, which voted in a single phase on October 5, will have its results declared on October 8, 2024, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). This year’s election holds significant importance for all the major political parties contesting in Panchkula.

Panchkula Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Key Areas

Panchkula, a critical constituency located in the Panchkula district of Haryana, encompasses urban hubs like Panchkula city, Kalka, Pinjore, and several surrounding rural villages. This region is known for its rapid urban development and close proximity to Chandigarh, the state’s capital. Key issues such as infrastructure development, water management, healthcare, and education are likely to play a decisive role in the 2024 assembly elections, as voters in this region prioritize both urban growth and essential public services.

Voting Date for Panchkula Constituency

The Election Commission of India set October 5, 2024, as the voting date for the Panchkula Assembly Constituency, with the state voting in a single phase across all 90 seats. Voter turnout in Haryana is expected to be high, reflecting an engaged and politically aware electorate.

Result Date for Panchkula Constituency Assembly Election 2024

The votes cast in the Panchkula Assembly election will be counted on October 8, 2024, with results expected to be declared later that day. This will determine the winning candidate who will represent the constituency for the next five years.

Candidates Contesting the Panchkula Assembly Election 2024

Following the ECI's announcement of the election schedule, all major political parties have declared their candidates for the Panchkula seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Gian Chand Gupta, who won the seat in 2019 with 61,537 votes. The Indian National Congress (INC) has nominated Chander Mohan, who closely trailed in 2019 with 55,904 votes. Other contenders include Prem Garg from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sushil Garg from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Kishan Singh Negi from RRP, and Bharat Bhushan Gurjar from BVD.

Past Election Results: Panchkula Assembly Election 2019

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Gian Chand Gupta of the BJP secured a significant victory in Panchkula with 61,537 votes, defeating Congress candidate Chander Mohan, who garnered 55,904 votes. This year’s election will test if Gupta can retain his seat or if the opposition will gain ground in this strategically important constituency.

With key issues at the forefront and prominent candidates in the fray, the 2024 Panchkula Assembly election results will be closely