LIVE Updates | Panipat Rural Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins

Panipat Rural Assembly Constituency Set to Elect New MLA

Haryana's Panipat Rural is preparing to declare its new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) today as the vote counting for the state's 90 assembly seats begins at 8 a.m. The constituency went to the polls on October 5 as part of the state-wide single-phase elections, and the results for the Panipat Rural Assembly Election 2024 will be announced today, October 8. With an estimated voter turnout of around 68% in Haryana, Panipat Rural is poised for a crucial decision in determining its representative for the next legislative term. The voter turnout in Haryana is estimated to be around 68%, indicating an engaged electorate.

Panipat Rural Constituency’s Electoral History: 2019, 2014, and 2009

In the past three election cycles, Panipat Rural has witnessed consistent victories from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2019, Mahipal Dhanda of the BJP emerged as the winning candidate, securing 67,086 votes. He defeated Devender Kadian of the Jannayak Janata Party (JNJP), who managed to garner 45,125 votes, making the margin of victory significant.

Similarly, in the 2014 elections, Mahipal Dhanda also represented the BJP and won the seat with 62,074 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Dhara Singh Rawal, who received 25,942 votes. In 2009, however, the dynamics were different, with Om Prakash Jain, an Independent candidate, winning the election with 23,770 votes, before the BJP's dominance in the following years.

Panipat Rural Constituency in the 2024 Haryana Assembly Election

The Panipat Rural Assembly Constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in Haryana participating in the 2024 Assembly elections. Voting took place on October 5, and today, October 8, the final results will be announced, determining the winner of this critical race. The competition in Panipat Rural is expected to be intense, with several prominent candidates in the fray.

Key Dates for Panipat Rural Assembly Election 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) scheduled the voting date for the Panipat Rural constituency on October 5, 2024. After the votes have been tallied, the results will be declared today, October 8, bringing clarity on the constituency's political future.

Candidates for Panipat Rural Assembly Election 2024

Following the announcement of the election schedule by the ECI, various political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and other key players, revealed their candidates for the Panipat Rural Assembly seat. Mahipal Dhanda is once again contesting on the BJP ticket, while opposition parties have fielded their own strong contenders, hoping to unseat the BJP incumbent.

As the results for the Panipat Rural Assembly Election 2024 are awaited, the political landscape in this constituency is poised for another significant decision, shaping the future of its representation in the Haryana Assembly.