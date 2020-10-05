Panneerselvam posts a cryptic tweet ahead of AIADMK’s CM candidate announcement

O Panneerselvam, Deputy chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Coordinator of the ruling AIADMK, on Monday (October 5) posted a cryptic tweet sparking political speculations in the state.

“My decisions thus far have been taken considering the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK cadre and they will continue to be so henceforth” read the tweet.

Quoting from the Bhagwad Gita, the tweet also said, ‘Whatever happened in the past happened well, what is happening, is happening well, what is set to happen is also to take place well’.

It is notable that this tweet comes too days ahead of October 7th, when the party is expected to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections. Over the last few months, there have been tussles within the AIADMK over the Chief Ministerial candidate, with different factions coming out in support of either Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami or Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, hailing them as the future CM candidate.

In certain cases, posters in support of OPS were put up in some parts of the state and in other cases Ministers and party functionaries came out in support and made announcements to the media regarding who would be the likely CM candidate.

Besides the statements and posters, it has become evident that there is a power struggle underway in the ruling party, between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. In the last week of September, Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam was conspicuous in his absence at a monthly review meeting that the Chief minister holds with senior government officials and advisors to chart the course in the fight against Covid-19.

The party is trying to amicably solve the issue by cooling tempers and coming to an understanding ahead of the all important 2021 Assembly elections - the first Assembly poll that the AIADMK would be facing without its supremo J Jayalalithaa. Although parliamentary elections are fought on a different set of issue, it must be recalled that the AIADMK received a drubbing at the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. Contesting in the NDA alliance, AIADMK secured only a single Parliamentary seat out of 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

At a recent AIADMK Executive Committee meeting, held at their headquarters in Chennai, the contentious issue regarding announcement of the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 assembly elections had come up. This led to supporters of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam camps indulging in a war of words over the way ahead.

Panneerselvam’s demand has been to set up a steering committee to guide the party, in line with an earlier agreement, however, Palaniswami had not agreed to this demand. Panneerselvam had not taken up this issue for many years, however it is returning to the fore.

After the party's Executive Committee meeting, speaking to the media, Deputy Coordinator K.P. Munusamy said that the party's Chief Ministerial candidate would be announced on October 7 by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

Commenting on the latest tweet by Panneeerselvam, senior journalist and political analyst Dr. Sumanth C Raman said it was hard to interpret. “It could mean he is starting a new rebellion or can also mean that he is pulling back in the interests of the party” he told WION.