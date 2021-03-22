Param Bir Singh's letter raises questions, says Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

New Delhi: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday (March 22) said that the letter written by Param Bir Singh raises questions and that there will be a probe against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

News agency ANI reported the minister saying, “Param Bir Singh's letter raises questions, it was written after transfer. There'll be a probe (against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh). The resignation has been asked on the basis of the letter, no question it'll happen. Party will take a call only after probe.”

The NCP on Sunday (March 21) ruled out the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh even as the demand for his removal grew louder over the former Mumbai police chief's allegation that he wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in the city.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers staged protests in various cities demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in view of allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.