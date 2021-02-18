ParikshaPe Charcha 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announces commencement of registration process

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Education on Thursday (February 18) commenced the registration process for the fourth edition of ParikshaPe Charcha-2021, which will be held in avirtual format this year. Over 2000 select students, teachers and parents will be selected through an online competition to participate in the programme.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday announced the commencement of the registration process of the fourth edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students, teachers and parents –ParikshaPeCharcha 2021 through his social media platform.

ParikshaPeCharcha is a much-awaited annual event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.

Pokhriyal informed that this time the programme will be held virtually, adding that questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of class 9 to 12 will be invited through MyGov platform and selected questions will be featured in the programme.

He also informed that about 2000 school students, teachers and parents from all across the country are to be selected through an online creative writing competition designed specifically for them on MyGov platform.

There are different topics assigned for students, parents and teachers in the contest. The applicants can also pose their questions on this platform.

The selected participants will be participating in the programme online from their respective State and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit (ParikshaPeCharcha kit). The portal for online creative writing competition will remain open till 14thMarch 2021, Pokhriyal added.

ParikshaPe Charcha 2021: Know here details

Click here to access the link of the portal:https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2021/

Topics for a creative writing competition on MyGov

For Students

Topic 1: Exams are like festivals, celebrate them

Activity: Draw a scene depicting a festival around your favourite subject.

Topic 2: India Is Incredible, Travel and Explore

Activity: Imagine your friend visits your city for three days. What memories would you create for him or her in each of the following categories?

Places to See: (Word Limit: 500 Words)

Food to Relish: (Word Limit: 500 Words)

Experiences to remember: (Word Limit: 500 Words)



Topic 3: As One Journey Ends, Another Begins

Activity: Describe the most memorable experiences of your school life in not more than 1500 words

Topic 4: Aspire, Not to Be, but to Do

Activity: If there was no restriction on resources or opportunities, what would you do for society and why?Submit a write up in not more than 1500 words

Topic 5: Be Grateful

Activity: Write 'Gratitude Cards' for those whom you are grateful to in not more than 500 words

For Teachers

Topic: Online Education System – Its benefits and how it can be improved further.

Activity: Write an essay on the topic in about 1500 words

For Parents

Topic 1: Your Words Make Your Child’s World - Encourage, As You Have Always Done

Activity: Write a story about the vision you share with your child for his or her future. Let your child write the first sentence. Then you write the next and so on. (Word Limit: 1500 Words)

Topic 2: Be Your Child’s Friend—Keep Depression Away

Activity: Write a postcard to your child and let him or her know why they are special. (Word Limit: 100 Words)