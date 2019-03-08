Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru's son slams media for portraying him as 'proud Indian'

New Delhi: Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's son, Galib Guru has expressed anger after he was portrayed as a 'proud Indian' citizen in several media reports run by the 'Afzal Premi Gang'.

Galib, who has appealed for a passport to go abroad for further studies, said, "How can I be a proud Indian when they have killed my father and done injustice to my whole family. They have done injustice to Kashmir too."

Slamming media reports, he said that they tried to manipulate whatever he had said.

"If I have an Aadhaar card why can't I have a passport. I want the passport as I want to apply for scholarships abroad," Galib added.

Afzal Guru was hung to death in 2013 for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack. At the time of his death, Galib was two years old.