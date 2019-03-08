हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afzal Guru

Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru's son slams media for portraying him as 'proud Indian'

Slamming media reports, he said that they tried to manipulate whatever he had said. 

Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru&#039;s son slams media for portraying him as &#039;proud Indian&#039;
Play

New Delhi: Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's son, Galib Guru has expressed anger after he was portrayed as a 'proud Indian' citizen in several media reports run by the 'Afzal Premi Gang'.

Galib, who has appealed for a passport to go abroad for further studies, said, "How can I be a proud Indian when they have killed my father and done injustice to my whole family. They have done injustice to Kashmir too."

Slamming media reports, he said that they tried to manipulate whatever he had said. 

"If I have an Aadhaar card why can't I have a passport. I want the passport as I want to apply for scholarships abroad," Galib added.

Afzal Guru was hung to death in 2013 for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack. At the time of his death, Galib was two years old.

Tags:
Afzal Guru2001 Parliament attack
Next
Story

Nellore Lok Sabha constituency: Troubled waters for YSRCP despite past wins

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day