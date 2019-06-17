Parliament convenes for the first time after Lok Sabha election, Budget to be tabled on July 5

NEW DELHI: Parliament will on Monday convene for the first time for the 17th Lok Sabha, which will mainly be devoted to Oath taking, Election of Speaker, the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Financial Business relating to Union Budget for 2019-20. The Budget Session of Parliament will also see the passing of the Union Budget and some key legislations like Triple Talaq bill are on top of the government agenda.

The Economic Survey of India will be presented to Parliament on July 4 while the Union Budget for 2019- 20 will be presented to Lok Sabha on July 5 at 11.00 am.

As many as ten ordinances have been promulgated during the inter-session period which are to be replaced by Acts of Parliament as they shall cease to operate at the expiration of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament i.e. by August 1. 46 bills have also lapsed on the dissolution of 16th LokSabha which were various stages in both the Houses, some of which are likely to be revived and brought before Parliament.

Ahead of the Budget session, BJP MP Virendra Kumar on Monday oath as the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot urged the ruling party as well as opposition parties to resolve problems through discussions in Parliament. "During the session, parties should make an effort to find solutions," he said.