हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parliament

Parliament gears up for Monsoon Session; MPs to undergo RT-PCR tests, LED screens to be put up

Hectic preparations are underway for Parliament’s upcoming Monsoon Session with several first-time measures being taken because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliament gears up for Monsoon Session; MPs to undergo RT-PCR tests, LED screens to be put up

New Delhi: Hectic preparations are underway for Parliament’s upcoming Monsoon Session with several first-time measures being taken because of the coronavirus pandemic.

These new measures include testing of MPs, staggered seating arrangements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and the use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate the members.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled from September 14 to October 1.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that 257 members will be seated in the Lok Sabha hall, 172 in Lok Sabha gallery, 60 in Rajya Sabha and 51 in the Rajya Sabha gallery due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Live TV

He said attempts are being made to mimise the use of paper and MPs will mark their attendance digitally. Screen LEDs will be put up to conduct the proceedings smoothly.

Chambers will be sanitised and the MPS will have to undergo the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 before the session begins, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Amid the Opposition's demand for the election of the Deputy Speaker, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the house and the government have to take a call on it.

Talking about the monsoon session from September 14, Birla said holding the monsoon session this year was a challenge because of the COVID-19 pandemic but it will be "historic".

"Holding the monsoon session was a challenge during the pandemic but we have to fulfill our constitutional responsibilities. We want Parliament to become more accountable and answerable to people," Birla said at a press conference.

"This session will be a historic session as it is being held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our effort is to conduct the session as per the guidelines issued in the wake of the pandemic," he added.

Birla said the Zero Hour will be of half-an-hour duration and there will no Question Hour but written questions could be asked and they will have to be answered.

When asked about opposition leaders asking about the Deputy Speaker election, Birla said he doesn't have to elect, and it is for the house and the government to decide.

Tags:
Parliamentmonsoon sessionRT-PCR testsLED screensOm Birla
Next
Story

India and Japan ink key defence pact, concur agreement will contribute to security in Indo-Pacific region
  • 44,65,863Confirmed
  • 75,062Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT48S

Hearing on Kangana's petition against sabotage in office postponed in Bombay High Court