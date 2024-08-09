'Parliament Saw Good Business Transactions In Both Houses': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Friday thanked the Chairmen of both Houses and said that the Parliament saw very good business transactions in both Houses along with active participation from the members.

"After many years, neither the Budget session nor the entire Parliament session was washed out even for a single day, and we saw very good business transactions in both Houses along with active participation from the members. On behalf of all the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and the government, I want to thank the Chairmen of both Houses for their great help in running the Houses," the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with leaders of all parties after the conclusion of the Monsoon session.

Both Houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Friday, one sitting ahead of the scheduled end of the session.

The current session of Parliament was scheduled to end on August 12 but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die.

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju had a meeting with Muslim clerics on Friday. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was also present at the meeting.

Kiren Rijiju said that the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is "joyous", adding that JPC has been formed.

"It is joyous that after the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, I was able to meet representatives from the Muslim community. Today, the entire team of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, under the leadership of Syed Naseruddin Chishty, met me...After speaking with everyone, I can tell you that the provision of the Waqf Amendment Bill was welcomed by them. They also gave suggestions that all the dargahs in India have some demands, so the Government should take note of it...Provision has been made for the representation of all sections of the Muslim community. JPC has been formed...I have requested them (the delegation) to present their points before the JPC too...It is a matter of joy for us to welcome the Bill," Rijiju said.

Founder-Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council (AISSC), Syed Naseruddin Chishty said that they appreciate the decision of the Government of India for moving the Waqf (Amendment) Bill before the Parliament.

"A delegation of 11-12 people - who are Sajjadanshin of different dargahs from various states - met the Minister (Kiren Rijiju) and thanked him. It was a long-awaited demand by All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council and various other organizations also. We appreciate the decision of the Government of India for moving the Waqf (Amendment) Bill before the Parliament...Some of the sections that have been mentioned in it, the more they are appreciated the less it is. This will bring transparency. Misuse of funds will be put to a stop...I think a very good Bill will come out once everyone's doubts have been resolved...All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council had demanded that a Dargah Board be formed. There is provision for different Boards. We have given a memorandum to the Minister, and he has assured us of a provision for Dargah Board," Chishty said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Waqf Act provides for the renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.