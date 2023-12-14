Parliament Security Breach: Accused Bought Shoes From Lucknow; Sent To Seven Days Police Remand

The Special Cell of Delhi Police today got seven days remand of the four accused arrested yesterday in the Parliament security breach case. The accused were taken to Patiala House Court today where the prosecution demanded a 15-day remand but the court sent the accused on seven days remand. During the court proceedings, the police revealed that the accused had purchased shoes from Lucknow, wherein they had created cavities to conceal gas bombs.

The police today said that their teams will visit cities like Mumbai, Lucknow, and Mysuru for investigation, with the aim of gathering information about the finances of the accused. The police will look for the source of funds and unraveling the intricate conspiracy behind the security breach, suspecting the involvement of additional individuals.

In response to a complaint lodged by the Deputy Director of Parliament Security, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered cases against the accused under IPC sections 452, 153, and 16-18 UAPA. The police sources earlier told news agency ANI that the four accused claimed responsibility for the incident and are were giving 'rote answers' to the investigation team of the Delhi Police Special cell.

During today's hearing, the judge also enquired about wheather accused Manoranjan's mother or Neelam's sister-in-law Shabnamwas were informed about the arrests.

The prosecution argued before the court that it is necessary to uncover the conspiracy behind this incident. They claimed that two pairs of shoes were bought from Lucknow and cavities were made in the shoes where smoke bombs were placed. The police said that since the cavities were made in Lucknow, it is necessary to carry out an investigation in Lucknow as well. .

The police said that thw incident was a result of complete conspiracy and thus it's important to unearth the conspiracy because there are others people involved in it. The police said that the accused had a pamphlet showing the Prime Minister as a missing person. The accused are member of a Bhagat Singh Youth Club page on Facebook. According to them, main conspirator Lalit Jha is on the run.