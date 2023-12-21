Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Court Extends Police Custody Of 4 Accused By 15 Days

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of four accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case by 15 days. All four accused - Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde - were produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court earlier this morning. The accused will now remain in Delhi Police custody till January 5.

The four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case have been charged with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Opposing their bail application, the Delhi Poice counsel told the court that the real motive of the accused behind the Parliament security breach incident is yet to be ascertained.

Massive Breach In Parliament's Security

The Parliament security breach incident occurred on December 13 when two intruders namely, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and opened smoke canisters. They were later arrested by the Delhi Police.

Two more persons namely Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde were also held outside Parliament where they opened similar smoke canisters. The major security breach in the Lok Sabha occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack when the two arrested intruders jumped into the chamber of the Lower House from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

The intruders then jumped from one seat to another and took out canisters when MPs tried to catch them. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the legislators. The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

After the security of Parliament was breached, the Secretary General of Lok Sabha wrote to the MHA over a review of security, and a decision was taken that no passes would be issued for the visitors' gallery till further orders.

On request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA on December 13 ordered an inquiry into the Parliament security breach incident, and a committee was set up under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.

As per MHA, the inquiry committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in the security of Parliament, identify lapses, and recommend further action. "The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the MHA had said.

According to Police sources, all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'.