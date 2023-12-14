trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698671
PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Registers Case Under UAPA To Probe Incident

In a shocking incident, two men breached the security of the Lok Sabha and entered the House from the visitor’s gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 07:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a shocking incident, two men breached the security of the Lok Sabha and entered the House from the visitor’s gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday. They were carrying canisters and released yellow gas in the air while shouting slogans. They were soon overpowered by the MPs and taken into custody.

The incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, when the House was discussing matters of urgent public importance. BJP MP Khagen Murmu was speaking when the intruders jumped into the House and created a ruckus. The House was immediately adjourned till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, outside the Parliament premises, two more persons, including a woman, were seen spraying colored gas and raising slogans. They were also detained by the security personnel.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to investigate the motive and the identity of the intruders. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also ordered a high-level enquiry into the security breach, following a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The MHA has set up an Enquiry Committee under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts. The committee will probe the reasons for the security lapses, identify the shortcomings and suggest corrective measures. The committee will submit its report with recommendations on improving the security of the Parliament at the earliest, the MHA spokesperson said on ‘X’.

