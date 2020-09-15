Parliament update: Both Houses meet amid COVID-19 pandemic; Rajya Sabha re-elects Harivansh as Dy Chairman

New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Monday (September 14) amid unusual circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lok Sabha members seated in different locations, including the Rajya Sabha chamber, in view of the physical distancing norms put in place to check the spread of coronavirus.

Before the Lower House met at 9 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that Parliament will unitedly give a message that the country is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding India's borders.

In an apparent reference to the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, Modi said Indian soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in the coming days and weeks.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said MPs have chosen the path of their duty and added that all precautions will be taken. Modi also enquired about the health of media personnel while noting that they will not get the opportunity to move around freely like before due to the coronavirus guidelines.

As some Lok Sabha members attended the House proceedings while seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber, Speaker Om Birla said this is perhaps for the first time that such an arrangement had been put in place. Birla also said members do not have to stand while speaking as part of the new procedures put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus. Members participated in debates while sitting on their numbered seats.

The Speaker said rules have been eased to allow Lok Sabha members to sit in Rajya Sabha and similarly Rajya Sabha members can occupy seats in the lower house to ensure distancing during the session of the upper house.

The Lok Sabha secretariat said 359 members attended the proceedings of Lok Sabha on Monday. With two vacancies, the current strength to Lok Sabha is 541. A giant TV screen in the Lok Sabha chamber showed very few Lok Sabha members were occupying seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Benches which usually accommodate six members had a numbered sitting plan for only three. Glass-like plastic shields of varied sizes were installed in front of benches to protect members from coronavirus. The shield also covered part of the members' sides.

The front seats of the Treasury benches on the right of the Speaker's podium were occupied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting on a seat marked as number one, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on seat number 2, and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on seat number 3.

The front seats of the opposition benches were occupied by T R Baalu of the DMK and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, was helped inside the House on a wheelchair and was seated next to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah in the second row of opposition benches.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement in the House on the novel coronavirus, saying the central government undertook the COVID-19 challenge with the highest level of political commitment.

During the proceedings, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought Parliament's nod for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, which includes a cash outgo of Rs 1.66 lakh crore, primarily to meet expenses for combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government also introduced three bills on the farm sector with Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserting that they will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology.

The Centre also introduced The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which will replace ordinances promulgated by the government earlier.

Another bill which seeks to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic" was also introduced. It also seeks to replace an ordinance.

Harivansh re-elected Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh was re-elected as the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu declared Harivansh elected after a motion moved by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and seconded by Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot, was carried by a voice vote.

Opposition parties led by the Congress and the DMK had moved motions for electing RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha but these were not put to vote as they did not press for it.

Leaders of various parties greeted Harivansh, the nominee of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, on his election. The Janata Dal (United) leader received lavish praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said Harivansh belongs to all sides of the aisle.

"He has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner. He has been an outstanding umpire and will continue being so in the times to come," Modi said, adding Harivansh has in his first term made efforts to ensure productivity and positivity in Parliament.

"He is a torchbearer of democracy, hailing from Bihar, a land known for its democratic ethos" and that has close links "with JP, Karpoori Thakur and Bapu's Champaran Satyagraha". "Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings," Modi said.

The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year. In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post.

Narrating his humble background, the PM spoke about how Harivansh could get a pair of shoes only during high school and added that JP has left much influence on him. He said the House has seen 250 sessions and reflects a mature democracy. He also congratulated Manoj Jha.

The prime minister lauded Naidu and his team also for making arrangements for the smooth functioning of the House during COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties."

Harivansh expressed gratitude towards all the members of the House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Naidu and leaders of various parties.

Rajnath Singh to make statement Sino-India standoff on Tuesday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Parliamentary sources said.

The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue. Singh had met his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe in Moscow recently. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi had also met in Moscow a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also likely to meet over video conferencing on Tuesday afternoon, government sources said.

During the monsoon session, which began on Monday, the opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

The Congress and other opposition parties raised these demands in the first business advisory committee (BAC) meeting for Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, but no time has been allocated yet for these discussions.

The BAC for Lok Sabha will be held again on Tuesday afternoon to further discuss the first week's business schedule. Similar demands have been raised by the Congress in the BAC for Rajya Sabha as well.

(With Agency Inputs)