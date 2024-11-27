Parliament Winter Session: The members of the opposition stormed out of the meeting of the joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The opposition alleged that its proceedings had become a mockery. They, however, returned to attend the meeting after an hour amid indications that the committee chairperson would seek an extension in its term.

The tenure of the panel might see an extension till the first week of the budget session, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. They further stated that a final decision would have to be taken by the Lok Sabha.

According to media reports, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday sought more time for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf amendment bill, days after opposition MPs made the same demand.

The MP from Jharkhand's Godda constituency moved a resolution during a meeting of the parliamentary panel on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, A Raja of the DMK, Sanjay Singh of AAP, and Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC protested the conduct of committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, alleging that he was keen to wrap up its proceedings by the November 29 deadline without completing due process.

Gogoi said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had indicated the committee might be given an extension, but it appeared that some "big minister" was directing the action of Pal. TMC MP Banerjee said, "It is a mockery." YSR Congress MP V Vijaysai Reddy said all parties not allied with the BJP wanted an extension, but Pal called for finishing its work so that the report could be tabled in the Lok Sabha on November 29.