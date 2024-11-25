Adani, Waqf Laws, Priyanka’s Debut: Opposition-Government Face-Off In Parliament Winter Session Begins Today

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Opposition and government set for clash in Parliament's winter session as Congress demands debate on latest Adani Group charges, while the NDA says it's open to discussing any issue. Some other hot-button issues on the agenda will be the Waqf laws amendements, Manipur violence, and removal of SEBI chief Madhabi Buch.

Eying to chalk out Parliament strategy, Leaders of opposition parties in the INDIA bloc will meet on Monday morning to finalise their approach for the upcoming winter session of Parliament. The meeting, scheduled for 10 AM, will take place at the office of Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expected to join.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss the tentative agenda for the winter session of Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that that he would consult Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on issues raised during the meeting to decide which ones will be taken up.

The Opposition has demanded an extension for the panel reviewing the Waqf bill to allow detailed analysis.

The INDIA bloc has also called for the arrest of Gautam Adani and a probe into the allegations against him. Additionally, the Opposition is pushing for the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the charges against the Adani Group.

Notably, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will reportedly make her Lok Sabha debut on Monday after the Wayanad bypoll victory. Her entry is expected to strengthen Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's support system, improve coordination with INDIA bloc allies, and enhance the party's floor strategy. With its recent bypoll win in Nanded, Congress has increased its tally to 99 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The session will continue until December 20. The government has listed several new bills for introduction, consideration, and passing. This includes the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa Assembly Bill, Bills of Lading Bill, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, Railways (Amendment) Bill, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The Boilers Bill, Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, and Indian Ports Bill are also part of the agenda.

(With agency inputs)