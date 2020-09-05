हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Parliamentary board will decide on seat-sharing in Bihar, all NDA allies will contest together: State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal

Jaiswal also announced several election-related appointments. 

Photo: Twitter/@sanjayjaiswalMP

Patna: The parliamentary board of the party will take the final decision on the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly elections in the Bihar Assembly, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal has said.

"BJP`s parliamentary board will take a decision in this regard. All parties of NDA will together fight the elections and emerge victorious with over three-fourth majority," Jaiswal said at a press conference here.

He was replying to a question about suggestions that there should be 50-50 seat-sharing formula between BJP and JD-U in the elections.

JD-U had ended its 17-year-old alliance with BJP in 2013 but rejoined the BJP-led NDA in 2017 after snapping its ties with RJD. 

The two parties had fought the last assembly polls against each other and fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.

Elections on 243 Assembly seats of Bihar is due in October-November. 

The tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

