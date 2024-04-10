Parrot’s Political Prophecy On NDA Victory Leads To Fortune-Teller’s Arrest In Tamil Nadu

A fortune-teller found himself in hot water after his parrot made a political prediction. The fortune-teller, identified as Selvaraj, was apprehended on Tuesday for the alleged crime of keeping the bird in captivity. The parrot had foretold a victory for Thankar Bachan, a PMK candidate contesting from the Cuddalore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu. Following the incidence, the PMK, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, denounced the arrest as an act of "fascism."

The arrest, carried out by forest ranger J. Ramesh, was based on the grounds that parrots are classified as "Schedule II species" under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. According to Ramesh, keeping such birds in captivity constitutes a violation of the law.

Selvaraj, upon his arrest, was informed by forest officials that he would likely face a warning and monetary penalty, potentially amounting to Rs 10,000.

The incident has sparked controversy, Anbumani Ramadoss, the chief of PMK, lambasted the action as indicative of the DMK's apprehension over potential electoral defeat. He added that DMK's foolish action reveals its fear of defeat.