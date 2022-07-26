NewsIndia
PARTHA CHATTERJEE

Partha-Arpita had a close intimate relationship: ED Lawyer's SENSATIONAL claim; Partha Chatterjee REACTS

Additional Solicitor General opened up in the court about Partha and Arpita's relationship. He claims that Partha is a very close to Arpita. The two had a relationship. The two were in regular contact on mobile phones. He also argued in the court that there is a need to interrogate the two people face to face.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee arrested in school teacher recruitment corruption case.
  • It is said that the investigators got Arpita's whereabouts from the note recovered from Partha's house.
  • The investigators recovered 21 crore 90 lakh cash from Arpita's house.

Trending Photos

Partha-Arpita had a close intimate relationship: ED Lawyer's SENSATIONAL claim; Partha Chatterjee REACTS

A note with the name of the actress at the minister's house. After that bag full of money, jewelery was recovered. The entire state has been in turmoil for the past few days. In between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a sensational claim about the West Bengal Cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee. Investigators claimed that Partha and Arpita jointly bought a plot of land. Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V Raju made this sensational claim in the court on Monday on behalf of ED. He said that several documents of Arpita were recovered from the minister's house. Even during the search operation, a document dated 21 January 2012 was found, from which it is known that they bought a land together.

Not only that, Additional Solicitor General also opened up in the court about Partha and Arpita's relationship. He claims that Partha is a very close to Arpita. The two had a relationship. The two were in regular contact on mobile phones. He also argued in the court that there is a need to interrogate the two people face to face. In response, Partha's lawyer is heard saying, "I can call my junior. That doesn't mean there's an intimate relationship.'' 

Also Read: Partha Chatterjee put his hand on his CHEST, makes first REMARK after reaching Bhubaneswar

Partha and Arpita arrested in school teacher recruitment corruption case. It is said that the investigators got Arpita's whereabouts from the note recovered from Partha's house. After that, the investigators recovered 21 crore 90 lakh cash from Arpita's house. Jewelery worth Rs 76 lakh and a large amount of foreign currency were also recovered. Although Arpita denied the relationship with Partha. She also said that she is not related to any political party.

Partha ChatterjeeArpita MukherjeeEDMamata BanerjeeBengal SSC scam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?