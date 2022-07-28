'Bank of Mamata, where stolen goods are kept'. Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury made such explosive comments after recovering the money from Arpita Mukherjee's Belgharia flat. He Claimed, 'The day the first money was recovered, we said it was the tip of the iceberg. Our fears were proved true in Belgharia. Thieves only know how much money is spread in such places'. Adhir's comment on the situation in West Bengal, "Bengal has never seen this scene before. Explained that Bengal is not lagging behind, Bengal has made its own place by looting money."

It's not the end here, on this day, Adhir's comment directly targeted Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. "You can't protect Partha Chatterjee, you can't leave him. Partha is your right hand. You know that ignoring him will lead to greater danger, so you can't go anywhere. Partha will expose more and more to save himself'."

Another flat of Arpita Mukherjee, who is the 'Intimate Friend' of Partha Chatterjee, also found a mountain of money. After Tollyganj, this time in Belgharia, the ED conducted a search operation in Arpita's flat and recovered crores of rupees, jewelry and property documents. At the end, the money was taken in a truckload of trunks. Like Tollygunge in Belgharia also, bundles of Rs 2,000 and 500 notes were strewn on the floor of the house.

Until now, such scenes were usually seen in Bollywood films, but this time, reality beats the script! Real is overtaking Reel! In the investigation of corruption in the appointment of teachers, the ED is raiding every flat, and crores of rupees are being recovered! But, is it possible that this money belongs to Arpita alone? Who gave money to Arpita? Was Arpita's flat used as a place to hide money?

According to ED sources, this flat also has many wardrobes in one room like the one in Tollygunge. When those wardrobes were opened, bundles of two thousand and five hundred rupee notes were arranged inside them. According to ED sources, not one or two wardrobes, all the wardrobes were full of cash! State-of-the-art machines are brought to count money. So that thousands of notes can be counted per minute. Skilled officers were brought from the bank to count the money! After that the truck was brought. All in all, exciting film around the campaign of ED once again!