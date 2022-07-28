The Enforcement Directorate also searched the Belgharia flat of Partha Chatterjee's 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee and recovered a mountain of money on Wednesday night. According to ED sources, around 30 crore rupees have been recovered from that flat so far. A truck was brought to that elite residence in Rathtala in Belgharia to take that money. According to Central Investigation Agency sources, the recovered cash will be taken to the trunk inside the truck.

The truck arrived at Arpita's Belgharia residence around 11.15 pm on Wednesday. According to ED sources, there are 20 trunks inside the truck. Those trunks are loaded with crores of recovered rupees. Two more employees of State Bank of India came to Arpita's flat on hearing that the truck was coming. ED claims, Arpita has more cash in her house. Two more bank employees have been called to count it.

Counting of money is done with four note counting machines from evening. According to ED sources, it is possible to count 15 crore rupees in the first round. Within a few moments, it was reported that another 5 crore rupees were counted. Apart from this, many gold bars have been found. It is initially believed that the market value of which can be at least two crore rupees. Silver coins were also recovered. According to ED sources, several documents have also been found.

Incidentally, on Friday, the ED recovered 21 crore cash, jewelry and foreign currency from Arpita's flat in an elite residence in Tollygunge. After that, it is known that Partha's 'Intimate Friend' also has a flat in Belgharia. ED raided there on Wednesday morning.