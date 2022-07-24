Partha Chatterjee to be take Bubaneswar AIIMS tomorrow... this is the reason

West Bengal Partha Chatterjee will be taken to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance tomorrow. Calcutta High Court gave such an order. Partha will be taken from SSKM to the airport by the hospital's own ambulance. He will be accompanied by a doctor of SSKM and Partha Chatterjee 's lawyer. After that he will be taken to Bhubaneswar by Air Ambulance from Kolkata Airport.

Bhubaneswar AIIMS will constitute a medical team for the treatment of Partha Chatterjee. The report will be prepared and given to the investigating officer by 3 pm tomorrow. SSKM's doctor, Partha Chatterjee's lawyer, will also have to file a report. The investigating officer will send a copy of the report to the ED office in Kolkata. ED will submit that report to the lower court. The High Court has given such an order. The hearing will be held in the lower court tomorrow at four o'clock in the afternoon.

In the case in regard of Partha Chatterjee's admission to SSKM, the lawyer of ED raised several issues in the court today. ED's lawyer claimed that Partha Chattopadhyay is faking illness to avoid ED's custody. Why did the accused choose SSKM? Because he knows he can manage this hospital. Partha Chatterjee could have been treated at Delhi or Kalyani AIIMS. If I cannot take the accused into custody, how can I execute the order? Partha Chatterjee was brought to SSKM after ED custody. The lower court gave the order without hearing our statement. We asked for 14 days custody, but only 2 days were given. The court cannot order to be taken to a particular hospital. SSKM is not cooperating with ED. Misbehaving with ED officers.