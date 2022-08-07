Trinamool spokesperson and leader Kunal Ghosh cannot comment on behalf of the party for now. According to Trinamool sources, he was warned about this by the party on Saturday. Kunal's comments after the recent jailing of former minister Partha Chatterjee are said to be a decision not taken by the leadership. But no letter was sent to Kunal. He has been verbally removed from the party spokesperson for the time being. But Kunal cannot act as a spokesperson for now. He remains on the post of state general secretary. In this context, Kunal said, "I have been informed by the party. I am a hard working soldier of the team. Now I will follow what the party has decided." Is he barred from commenting on any party issue or just on Partha? Kunal did not answer this question.

At the time of the search at Partha's house, Kunal initially talked about BJP's conspiracy, but after recovering the money from Arpita Mukherjee's house, he said that those who were interrogated or from whom the money was recovered would suffer. It has nothing to do with the party. However, after recovering huge cash from Arpita's Belgharia flat for the second time, Kunal involved directly. He even tweeted that the party should take action against Partha. Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee removed Partha from the ministry on the same day. Later, after the meeting of the party's discipline committee, Abhishek Banerjee announced that Partha would be removed from all responsibilities of the party until the end of the trial period.

After this last Friday, Kunal made explosive comments in the district about the Jail custody of Partha. He said, "Go into jail and see what it's like. I hold my head high, I have committed no crime. I hope, as I have obeyed every rule of confinement as a citizen, the same rule applies to Partha. Jail office should do the same. He should be kept in a cell and not in a prison hospital. I was also kept in the cell. I have been in contact with many activists and prisoners since then." Kunal said without stopping here, "I have said conspiracy since day one. Partha was among the conspirators against me. While in captivity, burning in agony, I was told I was insane."

Incidentally, Kunal was in jail for a long time in Sarada case. In that context, he said, "What happened in my jail life? When I said conspiracy, Partha and some people said I am crazy. This Partha also called me anti-party. But this Partha was the one who went out in a different way since then.''

Trinamool took action against Kunal after this. However, there are two different opinions about this among the ruling party. One group says that Kunal is making TMC uncomfortable as there are more conspirators in the group to satisfy personal grudges. On the other side, action against Kunal may be detrimental due to the public reaction to the Partha's incident. Some may think that the TMC are still weak about Partha. However, a top leader of the TMC said, "Whatever action is taken against Partha is taken by the party. Even after this, it is not right for the party to speak disrespectfully about a senior person.'' Although Kunal claims, those words were said as personal opinion and not the party's.