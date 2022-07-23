New Delhi: After State Minister Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment corruption case, this time his former Private Secretary (OSD) Sukanth Acharya is in the net of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to an ED source, Sukanth was arrested from his house in North 24 Parganas in the early hours of Saturday. Later he was brought to the CGO complex.

The ED investigation team raided the house of WBCS officer Sukanth in JC Bose Road area of ​​Ward 10, New Barrackpore Municipality on Friday. After a long search, he was arrested and taken away in the morning. This government official was appointed as Perth's personal secretary when he was Education Minister. Incidentally, after 27 hours of continuous interrogation from Friday morning, ED arrested Perth on Saturday morning in the SSC recruitment corruption case.

CBI and ED officials are already investigating the SSC recruitment scam in different parts of the city. After that investigation, the ED investigators went to the house of this WBCS official. According to local sources, ED officials conducted a search operation at Sukanth's house for a long time. According to ED sources, several necessary documents were recovered from the house of this WBCS official. Although Sukant's family members did not want to say anything about the incident.

