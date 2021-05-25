Partial lunar eclipse to be visible from north-east India, check date, time

New Delhi: A total lunar eclipse will occur on May 26 and the ending will be visible for a short span of time from the north-eastern parts of India, West Bengal, and Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the eclipse will also be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean, according to news agency ANI.

"A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26, 2021 (5 Jyaistha, 1943 Saka Era). From India, just after moonrise, ending of partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from north-eastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," read an official statement.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3:15 pm and the total phase will begin at 4:39 pm. The total phase will end at 4:58 pm and the partial phase will end at 6:23 pm. The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19, 2021.

It will be a partial lunar eclipse. The ending of the partial phase of which will be visible for a very short span of time just after moonrise from extreme north-eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

