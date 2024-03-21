Parties Wooing Voters With Deepfakes And Voice Cloning, Will AI Impact The Upcoming Elections In India?

NEW DELHI: With the Election Commission unveiling the full schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties are gearing up to employ innovative strategies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to sway voters. Spanning seven phases, from voting on April 19 to results on June 4, the electoral battleground is already ablaze with activity.

Rise Of AI In Electioneering

A prominent trend in this election cycle is the escalating use of AI-generated content by political entities. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and others have become fertile grounds for disseminating content crafted through AI methods such as deepfakes and voice cloning. This content serves not only promotional ends but also aims to ridicule adversaries and deliver tailored messages to voters.

Impact Of AI On The Upcoming Polls

Experts anticipate a substantial surge in AI utilization in this election, reminiscent of the pivotal role played by social media in the 2014 polls. However, the degree to which this technology will sway voter sentiment remains uncertain. Since the year's outset, parties like the BJP and Congress have actively shared AI-generated content on their official Instagram accounts. The intent behind such deepfake content is evident: to besmirch the images of rival party leaders.

Deepfakes, Voice Cloning And Targeted Outreach

Political outfits are also banking on AI-generated voice cloning to allure voters with personalized messages. An example is the recent reincarnation of M Karunanidhi, the iconic leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), using AI for large public gatherings. It's worth recalling that the DMK stalwart passed away in 2018.

Urgent Call For Regulation, Oversight

Amid the surge in AI-generated content, experts are clamouring for vigilance and regulation. They implore the Election Commission to accelerate efforts to curb the misuse of such technology. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch advocate for real-time monitoring systems on platforms.

While such trends proliferate, the repercussions of resurrecting revered leaders for audiences are yet unfolding. India witnessed the debut of deepfakes in electioneering in 2020 when BJP's Manoj Tiwari endorsed the creation and dissemination of deepfake videos featuring him campaigning in Haryanvi and English, languages he doesn't speak. Experts criticized the video, citing its dissemination without disclosure of AI manipulation. Another quandary in resurrecting a deceased politician is: Who holds rights to the deceased's voice and likeness?

With over 60 nations slated to hold national elections in 2024, concerns over potential AI misuse to sway public opinion have ignited a global moral panic, evolving into a pivotal global issue. As the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections commences, the intersection of AI and politics pledges to reshape the electoral terrain, prompting crucial inquiries into ethics, regulation, and the integrity of the democratic process.