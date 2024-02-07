Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren shared an emotional post on the occasion of their 18th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. In her post, Kalpana asserted that she is the ''life partner of a warrior'' and will always be his strength. With a heavy heart, she said that her husband is not with the family on their wedding anniversary but she will not be emotional as he will "defeat conspiracy and emerge as a winner".

"Hemant ji did not accept to bow down, to protect the identity and existence of Jharkhand. He chose to dedicate himself and fight the conspiracy. Today is our 18th wedding anniversary but Hemant ji is not among the family or children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and emerge as a winner and join us soon.''

"I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhand warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle," Kalpana Soren posted on X.

झारखण्ड के अस्तित्व और अस्मिता की रक्षा के लिए हेमन्त जी ने झुकना स्वीकार नहीं किया। उन्होंने षड्यंत्र से लड़ना और उसे हराने के लिए अपने आप को समर्पित करना बेहतर समझा।



आज हमारी शादी की 18वीं सालगिरह है, पर हेमन्त जी परिवार के बीच नहीं हैं। बच्चों के साथ नहीं हैं। विश्वास है वो… pic.twitter.com/aBnXEugVkB — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) February 7, 2024

A Warrior's Legacy: Upholding Jharkhand's Identity

Kalpana's words resounded with pride as she reminisced about Hemant's steadfast commitment to safeguarding Jharkhand's heritage and standing tall against forces conspiring to undermine its essence. Her tribute illuminated Hemant's unwavering resolve to defend the state's integrity, a commitment that transcended personal milestones.

A Call To Arms: Continuing The Battle Against Injustice

Following the recent political upheavals and triumphs, Kalpana's resolve has only intensified, echoing her husband's fiery spirit as she vowed to persist in the fight against injustice and oppression. Her words serve as a rallying cry for their supporters, signalling an unwavering determination to uphold the principles they hold dear.

A Family United: Amidst Political Turmoil

While political battles raged on, the Soren family has remained a beacon of unity, with Kalpana shouldering the responsibilities in her husband's absence. Her presence not only symbolized solidarity but also showcased her capability to navigate the complexities of politics with grace and fortitude.

A Testament to Resilience: Weathering Storms Together

In the face of adversity, Kalpana's unwavering resolve mirrors her husband's steely determination. Despite challenges and controversies, their bond stands unshaken, a testament to their resilience and commitment to each other's cause.

Charting A Path Forward

As the JMM-led coalition government secured a vote of confidence, Kalpana's role assumed greater significance, garnering support from political stalwarts like Rahul Gandhi. Her presence alongside Hemant symbolized a united front against opposition forces, signalling a resolute determination to overcome obstacles together.

Defiance In the Face of Adversity: A Leader's Resolve

Hemant Soren's impassioned speeches and unwavering resolve in the legislative assembly have epitomized his defiance against oppressive forces. Despite facing allegations and legal battles, his determination to combat injustice remains unyielding, inspiring hope and admiration among his supporters.

Rift Within Family And Challenges

However, amidst political triumphs, rifts within the Soren family have surfaced, highlighting the complexities of power dynamics. The opposition from within posed formidable challenges, underscoring the delicate balance between familial ties and political aspirations. The speculation surrounding Kalpana's political future underscored the intricacies of power struggles within the party. Despite her qualifications and capabilities, opposition from within cast a shadow over her aspirations, highlighting the hurdles faced by women in leadership roles.

Amidst swirling speculations and political manoeuvrings, Hemant Soren vehemently refuted claims regarding his wife's political ambitions, dismissing them as fabrications designed to undermine their credibility. His steadfast denial served as a rallying cry against misinformation and propaganda.