Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762472
NewsIndia
'RAHUL GANDHI

Parts Of Rahul Gandhi's First Speech As Lok Sabha LoP Get Expunged From Records

The portions taken off records include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Parts Of Rahul Gandhi's First Speech As Lok Sabha LoP Get Expunged From Records

In a rare move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided to expunge several portions of Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech made in the House yesterday. According to the reports, the portions taken off records include his comments on Hindus and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others.
Yesterday Rahul Gandhi gave his first speech in Lok Sabha as the leader of opposition. He openly criticized the BJP and RSS and accused them of spreading fear and hatred in India. He made several remarks related to Hindus, as well as PM Narendra Modi. 

Speaking in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said,  "All religions talk about courage; cites Islam, Sikhism to underline one should be fearless."
The LoP attacked the BJP in Lok Sabha, saying "Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods. If you look at Lord Shiva's image you would know that Hindus can never spread fear, hatred but BJP spreads fear, and hatred 24X7," said Rahul Gandhi.
"BJP threatens minorities, spreads hatred, violence against Muslims, Sikhs, Christians." "Minorities represent India in all spheres, bring pride to the nation; they stand like a rock with country, are patriots," He added.
On the Manipur violence issue, Rahul Gandhi Said, "Politics, policies of BJP have burnt down Manipur, pushed it into civil war; still PM Modi yet to visit the state." 
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!