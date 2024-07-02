In a rare move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided to expunge several portions of Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech made in the House yesterday. According to the reports, the portions taken off records include his comments on Hindus and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others.

Yesterday Rahul Gandhi gave his first speech in Lok Sabha as the leader of opposition. He openly criticized the BJP and RSS and accused them of spreading fear and hatred in India. He made several remarks related to Hindus, as well as PM Narendra Modi.



Speaking in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "All religions talk about courage; cites Islam, Sikhism to underline one should be fearless."The LoP attacked the BJP in Lok Sabha, saying "Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods. If you look at Lord Shiva's image you would know that Hindus can never spread fear, hatred but BJP spreads fear, and hatred 24X7," said Rahul Gandhi."BJP threatens minorities, spreads hatred, violence against Muslims, Sikhs, Christians." "Minorities represent India in all spheres, bring pride to the nation; they stand like a rock with country, are patriots," He added.On the Manipur violence issue, Rahul Gandhi Said, "Politics, policies of BJP have burnt down Manipur, pushed it into civil war; still PM Modi yet to visit the state."