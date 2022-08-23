New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday (August 23, 2022) condemned Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh's remarks and alleged that the party "hates" Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. The Hyderabad MP also claimed that the saffron party wants to "destroy" the social fabric of India.

"I condemn the comments made by BJP MLA. BJP doesn't want to see that there is peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India," Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Fight with us politically but not like this. If PM Modi and BJP don't support these comments then they should react. I also condemn the slogans (Sar Tan Se Juda) that were raised and will say to those people to not take law in their hands," the AIMIM chief added.

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad

His reaction came hours after Hyderabad Police took into custody Raja Singh for making an alleged blasphemous remark against Prophet Muhammad.

An FIR was registered against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others.

Earlier on Monday, Singh released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in Hyderabad, and purportedly made some comments against Muslims.

Several people belonging to community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones.

Will upload 'part 2' of clip after his release: Raja Singh

During the arrest, the Goshamahal MLA told reporters that his video was pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded and that he will upload "part 2" of the clip after his release.

Last week, Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police in Hyderabad when he tried to reach the venue of a show to be held next day by Munawar Faruqui.

