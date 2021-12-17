हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Commission for Women

Party shouldn't give tickets to such leaders: NCW on Karnataka MLA's rape remark

NCW chief also emphasized the fact that how will such people make stringent laws for sexual offences if they themselves promote rape.

Party shouldn&#039;t give tickets to such leaders: NCW on Karnataka MLA&#039;s rape remark

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Friday (December 17) responded to the offensive rape remark by the Congress leader from Karnataka, KR Ramesh Kumar, and said that such leaders should not be given tickets to contest elections by their party.

Speaking on the shameful statement, Sharma said, “The party should not give tickets to such persons & public also shouldn't vote for such people.”

The women’s body chief also emphasized the fact that how will such people make stringent laws for sexual offences if they themselves promote rape.

“On one side they are making laws, strengthening laws and on another side, they are promoting rape,” said Sharma.

Sharma also noted the fact that other leaders in the house were disgustingly laughing at the distasteful remarks instead of opposing them.

“These are the ppl who are there to make better laws for the people but they were laughing at that insensitive remark. I wonder how they will be working for the betterment of people,” said NCW chief.

For the unversed, Karnataka’s Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar, in a shameful incident on Thursday in the state assembly said, “When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it.”

Speaking in the Assembly, Kumar said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it.

The leader made the remark when he was denied to speak time in the Assembly to speak on the farmers’ issues.

Soon after his remarks were noted, several leaders, including Congress MLAs from Karnataka condemned the statement and demanded an apology from the politician.

Earlier today, KR Ramesh Kumar issued a formal apology on the remark and said Karnataka: Cong MLA Ramesh Kumar apologizes for 'rape' remark.

“I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth,” tweeted Kumar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
