Parul Gulati Success Story: B-Town Diva, Business Mind - A Story Of Rs 50 Crore Start-Up

Parul Gulati, a prominent Bollywood actress and model, has embarked on a remarkable entrepreneurial journey alongside her acting career. She has successfully established "Nish Hair," a hair extension business that generates sales of up to INR 1 crore per month. Parul's business venture, which reached new heights by the end of 2022 without any external funding, has created a name for itself in the Indian market.

Introducing Nish Hair and its Impact

Nish Hair is the first online company in India that specializes in producing hair extensions for women. These extensions are crafted from high-quality human hair, setting them apart from other brands and garnering positive reviews from satisfied customers. The company's products are available on Amazon and their own website.



Addressing Hair Loss Issues

With around 66 crore women in India experiencing hair loss, Nish Hair plays a significant role in providing affordable hair extensions to women seeking effective solutions for hair fall.

The Inception of Nish Hair

Parul Gulati initiated the business in collaboration with her mother. The journey began with a sewing machine and a small workspace in their living room.

Parul Gulati's Background and Challenges

Parul Gulati, originally from Rohtak, Haryana, shifted to Mumbai in 2010 to pursue acting. Alongside modeling and acting, she continued her studies at Mumbai University.

The Inspiration behind Nish Hair

Parul faced a difficult phase when she struggled to find work in the industry. Disheartened, she even cut her own hair while staying at home. However, an opportunity to shoot for a production house led her to explore the demand for hair extensions, which she initially declined.

Overcoming Market Challenges

The hair extensions available in the market were expensive and cumbersome. Parul recognized this gap and decided to launch Nish Hair to provide affordable and high-quality hair extensions.

Nish Hair's Journey and Shark Tank India

In 2016, Parul Gulati participated in Shark Tank India's Season 2, where she presented her business idea and requested a funding of INR 1 crore in exchange for 2% equity. Amit Jain, Vinita Singh, and Aman Gupta were influenced by her business and made offers accordingly.

Lockdown and Digital Expansion

During the lockdown, as the film industry came to a halt, Parul leveraged social media to become an influencer. She successfully promoted Nish Hair through Instagram and her website, leading to monthly sales of crores of rupees.

Conclusion:

Parul Gulati's journey from Bollywood stardom to entrepreneurial success with Nish Hair demonstrates her resilience and business acumen. With Nish Hair's exceptional growth, she has created a niche in the Indian market, offering affordable and high-quality hair extensions to women struggling with hair loss. Parul Gulati's entrepreneurial prowess has proven that talent and determination can lead to flourishing ventures beyond the realms of the entertainment industry.