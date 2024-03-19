NewsIndia
PASHUPATI PARAS

RLJP Chief Pashupati Paras Resigns From Modi Cabinet Amidst Bihar Seat Allocation Snub

RLJP chief Pashupati Paras stepped down from his position in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Tuesday after being snubbed in seat allocations for Bihar Lok Sabha 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

RLJP Chief Pashupati Paras Resigns From Modi Cabinet Amidst Bihar Seat Allocation Snub

New Delhi: Union Minister Pashupati Paras stepped down from his position in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Tuesday after his party, the RLJP, did not receive any seat allocations in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, sources said to Zee News Television reported. Further details awaited.

 

