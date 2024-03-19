RLJP Chief Pashupati Paras Resigns From Modi Cabinet Amidst Bihar Seat Allocation Snub
New Delhi: Union Minister Pashupati Paras stepped down from his position in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Tuesday after his party, the RLJP, did not receive any seat allocations in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, sources said to Zee News Television reported. Further details awaited.
