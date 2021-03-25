Passage of GNCTD Bill shows Modi government feeling insecure with Arvind Kejriwal’s work: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday (March 25) slammed the Centre over the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (GNCTD) and said that it shows that the Modi government is feeling insecure with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's work.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, “The passing of the Bill shows that PM Modi's BJP govt is feeling insecure with Arvind Kejriwal and his work. People have started saying that Arvind Kejriwal can be an alternative to Modi ji. The Bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal ji from moving ahead,” ANI quoted the Delhi deputy CM as saying.

Attacking PM Modi, he alleged, “PM Modi has come down to negative politics today. So he'll get a political reply. We are talking to our legal experts and exploring our options...CM Kejriwal is a fighter, despite their attempts in the last 6 years he fulfilled promises made in the manifesto,” he added.

The contentious GNCTD bill seeks to provide overarching powers to the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

Amid huge uproar by the Opposition leaders, Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on March 24. The Bill entails asking the opinion of the LG before implementing any policy decision. Condemning the passage of the Bill in the Upper House, Kejriwal had called it a ‘sad day for Indian democracy’.

The Bill, which says "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor,(L-G), was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 22.

