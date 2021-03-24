GNCTD Bill passed in Rajya Sabha to give more powers to Delhi L-G

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (March 24, 2021) passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The GNCTD bill was passed amid the uproar by the opposition leaders.

The Bill says that the 'government', referred to in any law to be passed by the legislative assembly, would mean the Lieutenant Governor. As per the Bill, the Delhi government must obtain the opinion of the LG before implementing any policy decision.

During the Rajya Sabha discussion, the Congress, YSRCP, BJD, SP leaders amongst others, staged a walkout from the Upper House.

"We want this Bill to be sent to the Select Committee. This is absolutely anti-democracy, anti-Constitution. We oppose this Bill and stage walkout," ANI quoted Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, SP MP, as saying.

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said, "My party has decided not to become a party to the passing of this Bill. It undermines the authority and power of an elected government of an elected Assembly. Without lowering the dignity of the House, we are peacefully staging a walkout."

It was earlier passed by the Lower House on March 22.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till Thursday.