Indigo flight

Passenger's phone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight - here's what happened next!

There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

Passenger&#039;s phone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo&#039;s Dibrugarh-Delhi flight - here&#039;s what happened next!

New Delhi: A passenger's mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight on Thursday (April 14) but cabin crew doused it with the help of a fire extinguisher, said officials of aviation regulator DGCA. There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said. Flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger's phone, officials noted.

Also read: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after technical snag

The fire was then extinguished by the cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher, they mentioned. The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12.45 pm on Thursday, they stated. In a statement, IndiGo said, "There was an incident of a smoke from a mobile device on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property on board."

