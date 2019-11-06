close

Passport exemption for all visitors to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib: Sources

Pakistan has formally intimated India that advance sharing of data for those visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib to participate in inaugural of Kartarpur will not be required, according to diplomatic sources in Pakistan. All the visitors will avail passport exemption and they will not be required to carry any legal identification, including PAN Card, Aadhaar or other admissible document. 

Pakistan has formally intimated India that advance sharing of data for those visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib to participate in inaugural of Kartarpur will not be required, according to diplomatic sources in Pakistan. All the visitors will avail passport exemption and they will not be required to carry any legal identification, including PAN Card, Aadhaar or other admissible document. 

Earlier sharing of data was expected to be done 10 days in advance. The sources said that it is yet to be clarified as to how they will do it, adding that it might be implemented on the basis of first come first serve. The limit has been fixed 5000 persons per day. 

The decision has been taken in the wake pf criticism that Pakistan was dividing pilgrims on religious lines.

A few days ago, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan throgh his twitter handle said, "For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday"

Meanwhile, India has categorically asked Pakistan to provide the highest levels of security to visiting VVIPs as the threat of anti-India activities by SFJ remains India`s concern. 

The dignitaries in the first jatha include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, along with 150 parliamentarians.

The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab`s Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, will take place later this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side.

