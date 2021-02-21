हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Patanjali issues clarification after news outlets falsely claim ‘Coronil got WHO recognition’

After the claims made by media abour Coronil getting recogition from WHO and that it was a cure for COVID-19 spread on social media. Soon, Patanjali issued a clarification on Twitter saying that the certificate was issued by Government of India and not WHO.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Hours after Baba Ramdev presented scientific research paper on evidence-based medicine Coronil for COVID-19, several Indian news outlets and other social media users shared a misleading claim on the internet stating that Patanjali's 'Coronil' has been recognised as a medicine for COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

After the claims made by media about Coronil getting recogition from WHO and that it was a cure for COVID-19 spread on social media

Soon, Patanjali issued a clarification on Twitter saying that the “WHO GMP compliant CoPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India and not WHO”.

Acharya Balkrishna clarified that the Goods Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) to Coronil has been issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Government of India. He also stated in another tweet that the CPP license was issued in accordance with the WHO GMP quality approvals.

The data was presented in a press conference Patanjali in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday.

 

