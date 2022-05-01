हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Patiala Violence

Patiala violence: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann terms situation peaceful, accuses opposition parties for unrest

"There`s peace in Patiala as of now. Shiv Sena, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were there and they were their workers who clashed with each other," said Mann.

Patiala violence: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann terms situation peaceful, accuses opposition parties for unrest
File Photo

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday assured that the situation in Patiala is `peaceful` after violence broke out in the district on April 29.

Chief Minister further claimed that "it was a matter between two political parties which is being portrayed as an issue between two communities."

"There`s peace in Patiala as of now. Shiv Sena, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were there and they were their workers who clashed with each other," said Mann.

Meanwhile, Inspector-general of police MS Chhina on Saturday said that as many as six FIRs were registered and three accused were arrested in connection with violence in Patiala

"A law and order issue was created in Patiala, in connection with which the Patiala Police has registered 6 FIRs and 3 accused have been arrested, including Harish Singla. The main accused and the mastermind Barjinder Singh Parwana will be arrested shortly," said Chhina.

Tension had gripped Patiala after two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple on April 29, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen, were injured.

