हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Patiala Violence

Patiala violence: Strict action will be taken against disruptors of peace in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal

Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended on Saturday in Punjab`s Patiala, which a day ago witnessed clashes between two groups in which four people were injured.

Patiala violence: Strict action will be taken against disruptors of peace in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo

New Delhi: A day after clashes broke out between two groups in Punjab`s Patiala leaving four people injured, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned the perpetrators stating that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt peace in the state.

Speaking to the reporters here at the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts today, Kejriwal said, "Whosoever will disrupt the peace of Punjab, strict action will be taken against them."

Notably, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended on Saturday in Punjab`s Patiala, which a day ago witnessed clashes between two groups in which four people were injured. Three senior police officials have also been transferred in connection with the incident on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Asked about his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening after her arrival in the national capital, Kejriwal said that it was merely a courtesy call. "It was just a courtesy call. We have come for the judiciary meeting," he said.

Talking about the power crisis looming in the country, the Delhi Chief Minister said that his government has "controlled the situation" in the city. "We have controlled the situation of electricity in Delhi, but it is a problem of the whole country due to the shortage of coal. It is not a political subject, everyone should work together for it," he said.

Meanwhile, amid a severe heatwave spell across India, the peak power demand in the country touched an all-time high of 207,111 MW on Friday, informed the Ministry of Power. "The maximum All India demand met touched 207111 MW at 14:50hrs today, an all-time high so far!" the ministry tweeted. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Patiala ViolenceArvind KejriwalPunjabAAPpatiala clash today
Next
Story

Former judges, bureaucrats defend Modi govt in open letter, bash critical colleagues

Must Watch

PT7M3S

CM Bhagwant Mann termed the Patiala violence as a fight between two political parties.