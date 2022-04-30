New Delhi: A day after clashes broke out between two groups in Punjab`s Patiala leaving four people injured, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned the perpetrators stating that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt peace in the state.

Speaking to the reporters here at the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts today, Kejriwal said, "Whosoever will disrupt the peace of Punjab, strict action will be taken against them."

Notably, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended on Saturday in Punjab`s Patiala, which a day ago witnessed clashes between two groups in which four people were injured. Three senior police officials have also been transferred in connection with the incident on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Asked about his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening after her arrival in the national capital, Kejriwal said that it was merely a courtesy call. "It was just a courtesy call. We have come for the judiciary meeting," he said.

Talking about the power crisis looming in the country, the Delhi Chief Minister said that his government has "controlled the situation" in the city. "We have controlled the situation of electricity in Delhi, but it is a problem of the whole country due to the shortage of coal. It is not a political subject, everyone should work together for it," he said.

Meanwhile, amid a severe heatwave spell across India, the peak power demand in the country touched an all-time high of 207,111 MW on Friday, informed the Ministry of Power. "The maximum All India demand met touched 207111 MW at 14:50hrs today, an all-time high so far!" the ministry tweeted.