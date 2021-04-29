हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID patients in home isolation should wear triple-layered mask: Health Ministry issues new guidelines

COVID patients in home isolation should wear triple-layered mask: Health Ministry issues new guidelines
Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Thursday (April 29) came up with new guidelines for COVID-19 patients in home isolation having mild sysmptoms or are asymptomatic.

The minstry has advised that the patients should be kept in well-ventilated rooms and should wear a triple-layer medical mask at all times.

“The patients should be kept in well-ventilated rooms with cross-ventilation, the windows should be kept open to allow fresh air to come in and should at all times use a triple-layer medical mask,” the guidelines read.

“The mask should be discarded after eight hours of use or earlier if they become wet or visibly soiled. In the event of the caregiver entering the room, both the caregiver and the patient may consider using the N95 mask,” it added.

The ministry also advised people to not attempt to procure or administer Remdesivir injections at home. It said that the drug should be administered only in a hospital setting.

