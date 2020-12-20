हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gurugram

Patients’ relative plunges truck inside Gurugram hospital, damages several vehicles - Watch

A man drove his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk in Gurugram.   

Patients’ relative plunges truck inside Gurugram hospital, damages several vehicles - Watch
(Videograb from ANI)

Gurugram: A family tussle turned bitter in Haryana's Gurugram, when a man drove his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk.  

An argument had ensued between members of the same family over the treatment of two elderly patients at the hospital. The shocking incident which occurred on Friday was caught on CCTV and shared by news agency ANI. 

The footage shows a man ramming his truck into the hospital from the driveway. He drives back and forth several times ploughing the truck inside the hospital structure. The enraged man caused damages to several cars and some structural damage to the hospital too.

WATCH: 

Talking to ANI about the incident, Dr Balwan Singh, Director of Balaji Hospital said, "A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. Medical store and 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is relative of two patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they're investigating the case." 

A case has been registered, though no arrests have been made yet.

