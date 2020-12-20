Patients’ relative plunges truck inside Gurugram hospital, damages several vehicles - Watch

Gurugram: A family tussle turned bitter in Haryana's Gurugram, when a man drove his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk.

An argument had ensued between members of the same family over the treatment of two elderly patients at the hospital. The shocking incident which occurred on Friday was caught on CCTV and shared by news agency ANI.

The footage shows a man ramming his truck into the hospital from the driveway. He drives back and forth several times ploughing the truck inside the hospital structure. The enraged man caused damages to several cars and some structural damage to the hospital too.

WATCH:

#WATCH Gurugram: CCTV footage shows a man ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk after a tussle between members of the same family over the treatment of 2 elderly patients. Case registered, no arrest made yet (CCTV footage from 18/12/2020) pic.twitter.com/jjf6jAK8Yr — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Talking to ANI about the incident, Dr Balwan Singh, Director of Balaji Hospital said, "A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. Medical store and 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is relative of two patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they're investigating the case."

A case has been registered, though no arrests have been made yet.

